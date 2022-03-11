S Jaishankar to address Parliament on Operation Ganga during Budget Session, details here

New Delhi: Amid questions and concerns from the opposition on the evacuation of Indians from Ukraine, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will make an official statement on Operation Ganga in the Parliament during the second phase of the Budget Session, reported ANI.

Many opposition leaders including Congress’s Rahul Gandhi and Shiv Sena’s Priyanka Chaturvedi have targeted the Centre for not taking timely and appropriate steps to evacuate Indian students from conflicted Ukraine.

Operation Ganga

Operation Ganga is the Indian government's mission to evacuate Indian students from the war zone in Ukraine.

The Central government launched Operation Ganga on February 24 to bring back stranded Indians stuck in Ukraine.

The Modi government has also sent four central ministers Kiren Rijiju, Hardeep Singh Puri, Jyotiraditya Scindia and General VK Singh to coordinate the efforts for the rescue of India via other countries.

Evacuation from Ukraine

So far, India has been able to rescue around 20,000 stranded citizens in more than 80 special evacuation flights.

Through its Operations Ganga, India has also been able to rescue several citizens who hail from neighbouring countries like Bangladesh and Nepal.

During the operation, buses and trains brought Indians to the western borders of Ukraine and they were flown back to India via locations like Bucharest, Budapest, Suceava, and Warsaw.

The last batch of over 600 students who were evacuated from Sumy was brought back to India via Poland.

The second part of the Budget Session will begin on March 14 and will go on till April 8.

In recent months, this has been India`s largest evacuation drive to bring back stranded Indians after operation Devi Shakti was launched by the Modi government in Afghanistan last year.

