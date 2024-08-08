Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2775887
NewsIndia
S JAISHANKAR

'Discussed Bangladesh, West Asia': S Jaishankar Meets UK Counterpart As Hasina's Future Hangs In Balance

The Ministry of External Affairs' spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, mentioned in the weekly press briefing that the ministers' discussion covered the recent events in Bangladesh and West Asia.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: Aug 08, 2024, 08:59 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'Discussed Bangladesh, West Asia': S Jaishankar Meets UK Counterpart As Hasina's Future Hangs In Balance File Photo/ ANI

Amidst speculations of former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina seeking asylum in the UK, India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar received a call from his British counterpart, David Lammy. They discussed the unfolding events in Bangladesh and West Asia. "Received a call from UK Foreign Secretary @DavidLammy today. Discussed the situation in Bangladesh and West Asia,"wrote EAM Jaishankar in a X post

The Ministry of External Affairs' spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, mentioned in the weekly press briefing that the ministers' discussion covered the recent events in Bangladesh and West Asia. The political climate in Bangladesh remains volatile following Sheikh Hasina's resignation on August 5 amidst escalating student-led protests.

 

The protests, initially focused on ending the quota system in government employment, have now expanded into wider anti-government demonstrations. Sheikh Hasina's next steps remain uncertain, with no clarity on whether she will stay in Delhi or relocate.

Contradicting reports of her asylum plans, Sheikh Hasina's son, Sajeeb Wazed Joy, dismissed them as "rumours," according to The Daily Star. He confirmed that his mother would remain in Delhi for the time being. "Sheikh Hasina is currently in Delhi, accompanied by my aunt who resides there. She's in good health but understandably distressed," he shared.

Meanwhile, Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus was sworn-in as the Chief Advisor of the Bangladesh's interim government on Thursday, as announced by Bangladesh's Army Chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman on Wednesday.

On Thursday, Yunus pledged to establish a government committed to the safety of its citizens and called for their support in reconstructing Bangladesh. This came as the Nobel laureate arrived back from Paris to lead an interim government in the wake of Sheikh Hasina's removal.

At 84, Yunus, a Nobel Peace Prize recipient in 2006 for his groundbreaking efforts in microfinance, was appointed to head the interim government. This followed the dissolution of parliament by President Mohammed Shahabuddin on Tuesday, subsequent to Hasina's resignation as Prime Minister and her departure to India amidst extensive protests against her administration.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Listen to the plight of Hindus returning from Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: India-Germany fighter planes conducts combat exercises
DNA Video
DNA: Army bridge built in Sonprayag washed away
DNA Video
DNA: Know, how Olympic medal slipped from Vinesh's hands?
DNA Video
DNA: Why are fundamentalists targeting Hindus in Bangladesh?
DNA Video
DNA: Is America behind the coup in Bangladesh?
DNA Video
DNA: How Pak media reacts on Bangladesh coup?
DNA Video
Bangladesh Political Crisis: Where did Sheikh Hasina go wrong?
DNA Video
Bangladesh Political Crisis: Tonight is tough for Hindus: ISKCON
DNA Video
Bangladesh Political Crisis: CCS meeting continues at PMO in India