Amidst speculations of former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina seeking asylum in the UK, India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar received a call from his British counterpart, David Lammy. They discussed the unfolding events in Bangladesh and West Asia. "Received a call from UK Foreign Secretary @DavidLammy today. Discussed the situation in Bangladesh and West Asia,"wrote EAM Jaishankar in a X post

The Ministry of External Affairs' spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, mentioned in the weekly press briefing that the ministers' discussion covered the recent events in Bangladesh and West Asia. The political climate in Bangladesh remains volatile following Sheikh Hasina's resignation on August 5 amidst escalating student-led protests.

The protests, initially focused on ending the quota system in government employment, have now expanded into wider anti-government demonstrations. Sheikh Hasina's next steps remain uncertain, with no clarity on whether she will stay in Delhi or relocate.

Contradicting reports of her asylum plans, Sheikh Hasina's son, Sajeeb Wazed Joy, dismissed them as "rumours," according to The Daily Star. He confirmed that his mother would remain in Delhi for the time being. "Sheikh Hasina is currently in Delhi, accompanied by my aunt who resides there. She's in good health but understandably distressed," he shared.

Meanwhile, Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus was sworn-in as the Chief Advisor of the Bangladesh's interim government on Thursday, as announced by Bangladesh's Army Chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman on Wednesday.

On Thursday, Yunus pledged to establish a government committed to the safety of its citizens and called for their support in reconstructing Bangladesh. This came as the Nobel laureate arrived back from Paris to lead an interim government in the wake of Sheikh Hasina's removal.

At 84, Yunus, a Nobel Peace Prize recipient in 2006 for his groundbreaking efforts in microfinance, was appointed to head the interim government. This followed the dissolution of parliament by President Mohammed Shahabuddin on Tuesday, subsequent to Hasina's resignation as Prime Minister and her departure to India amidst extensive protests against her administration.