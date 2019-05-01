close

Burqa

Saamna, Shiv Sena's mouthpiece, wants ban on burqa in aftermath of Sri Lanka attacks

Praising Sri Lanka President Maithripala Sirisena for putting national security first, the Saamna editorial states that banning burqa in India would take as much courage as surgical strikes against terrorists.

Mumbai: Following Sri Lanka's decision to ban face coverings - including burqa - in the country for a week in the aftermath of the multiple explosions in the country on Easter, Shiv Sena too wants a similar ban in India.

In an editorial in Saamna, Shiv Sena's mouthpiece, a call has been made to ban burqa in the interest of national security. Referring to the ban on burqa announced by Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena and also highlighting similar moves in countries like France following terror attacks there, the editorial asks why India is not considering this option in the interest of national security. It further states that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has to take a big step in this direction and that banning the burqa will require as much courage as the surgical strikes on terror launch pads in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir.

The argument put forth by the editorial for a ban on burqa is that people with nefarious intentions and those who can threaten peace and national security can easily hide their identities by covering their faces. Praising Sri Lanka's courage to put national security first, the editorial also says that it is impossible to ascertain intentions of everyone who chooses to cover their faces.

While Saamna may have made a strong case for a ban on burqa on the lines of Sri Lanka's decision, not many in the island nation are too pleased with the move. While there are groups - including Muslim outfits - who have indeed supported a temporary ban on burqa, others say that more should be done to ensure safety of citizens than just banning a clothing item.

