Prime Minister Narendra Modi today emphasized India's twin messages of peace and strength, portraying himself as a 'Shantidoot' during his visit to Sabarmati Ashram in the morning and later transforming into a 'Shaktidoot' at Pokhran in Rajasthan. India has been taking a rapid stride in defence manufacturing and during the tri-service exercise, the indigenously developed weapons were the main draw. While the military exercise was held 110 km from Pakistan, the world was watching it closely.

Tribute To Mahatma Gandhi

PM Modi started his day by paying tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Sabarmati Ashram and called himself a 'Shantidoot'. He also said that the restoration of Sabarmati Ashram manifests the central government's commitment to preserving and celebrating India's rich history. PM Modi inaugurated the redeveloped Kochrab Ashram and launched the Master plan of the Gandhi Ashram Memorial, at Mahatma Gandhi Ashram at Sabarmati.

Witnessing India's Defence Power

PM Modi witnessed a synergised display of indigenous defence capabilities in the form of a Tri-Services Live Fire and Manoeuvre Exercise at Pokhran in Rajasthan later during the day. Addressing the people on the occasion, PM Modi said that the country is witnessing the power and strength of tri-service exercise 'Bharat Shakti'. The tri-service demonstrated the capabilities of its indigenous defence equipment like firepower and manoeuvre exercises at Pokhran today. Roars of LCA Tejas and ALH Mk-IV filled the air while Main Battle Tank Arjun, and K-9 Vajra, Dhanush and Sharang artillery gun systems ruled the firing ranges on the ground.

Recalling India's Nuclear Move

PM Modi said that once Pokhran has witnessed India's nuclear test and now observing the power of India's defence forces. Prime Minister Modi said that the valour and skills at display on the occasion are the call of new India. "Today, once again Pokhran became a witness of the 'triveni' of India's Aatmnirbharta, self-confidence and its glory," he said. The Prime Minister said that the success of aatmnirbharta in defence can be seen with India's tanks, cannons, fighter jets, helicopters and missile systems which reflect India's strength.

Modi's Twin Message To The World

India is facing challenges from multiple fronts with Pakistan and China keeping the Indian forces on an alert round the clock. China's increasing presence in the Indian Ocean is also perceived as a threat to regional stability. Thus, India has been working to strengthen its defence forces by adding new weapons, ships and aircraft to its fleet. Today's tri-services exercise in Pokhran sent a message to the world that Indian defence forces are ready to counter any misadventure by its neighbours and militant groups. By paying tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, PM Modi endorsed 'non-violence' indicating India's belief in maintaining peace while by gracing the tri-services military exercise, the Prime Minister sent a message to the world that no one should dare to underestimate India.