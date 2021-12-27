'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas vs Parivar ka Swarth': PM Modi sneers at Congress in HP

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on campaigning spurge these days, reached the poll-bound Himachal Pradesh on Monday and launched a scathing attack on the opposition parties.

In an apparent dig at Congress’ dynastic setup, PM Modi said, “There are two development models in the State. One is 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Vishwas'. The other model is 'Khud ka swarth, parivaar ka swarth.’

“Our government is working on the first model and has implemented many development programs in the state,” Modi added.

The BJP leader made the statements while addressing a rally at Himachal Pradesh where he inaugurated several development projects.

Talking about the state’s contribution to the pharmacy sector and during the COVID-19 crisis, PM Modi said, “Himachal Pradesh is one of the most important pharma hubs in the country. During COVID19, the State has not only helped other States but also many countries.”

The Prime Minister also addressed the adverse effect of pollution and climate change crisis on the project and said that the BJP government is quite vigilant about the situation in HP due to plastic overuse.

“Our government is alert about the damage caused to the mountains due to plastic. Along with the nationwide campaign against single-use plastic, our government is also working on plastic waste management,” said PM Modi in Mandi.

Himachal Pradesh, one of the key BJP states, will go into the poll with four other states in 2022.

