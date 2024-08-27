Sabotage Attempt? Vande Bharat Express Escapes Derailment After Hitting Cement Slab On Tracks In Rajasthan

The engine's cattle guard impacted the slab, resulting in an eight-minute delay, stated NWR CPRO Shashi Kiran. Fortunately, there were no injuries reported from the incident.

"The incident took place between the Jawai and Biroliya stations under Sumerpur police jurisdiction on Friday night. An unidentified individual has been charged," said ASI Shyam Singh. He noted that fragments of the cement slab, typically used in footpath construction, were discovered on the track.

A cement block was deliberately placed on the railway tracks with the apparent aim of derailing the train. The Vande Bharat Express, en route from Ahmedabad to Jodhpur, encountered the block at approximately 8:30 PM. A significant tragedy was narrowly averted.

At the incident's moment, approximately 375 passengers were aboard, endangering their lives. The train paused momentarily at the site before continuing its route. Given the gravity of the situation, railway authorities initiated legal action against the perpetrator.

Bharat Singh Rawat, the SHO at Sumerpur Police Station, revealed that Senior Section Engineer Pawan Kumar lodged a complaint on August 24. The complaint included details from the station master of Jawai Bandh Railway Station, who reported a cement block on the downline between Jawai Bandh and Birolia stations.

Police have filed a case and are conducting an investigation. The placement of the cement block on the track is suspected to be an intentional act to cause a grave mishap.