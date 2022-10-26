'SACK Finance Minister IMMEDIATELY...': Kerala Governor writes to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan has written a letter to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan asking that Finance Minister K.N Balagopal be immediately sacked. The Governor said that action is necessary against him for his anti-national statement made in the university. The governor has alleged that state Finance Minister Balagopal made a speech in Thiruvananthapuram last week that was against the unity of India and promoted regionalism.

According to reports, the Finance Minister had said during a speech on the university campus that those who come to study from places like UP find it difficult to adjust to the universities of Kerala and understand the things here. He was talking about the administrative action being taken on students in universities.

Governor Khan said, this statement of Finance Minister KN Balagopal is going to challenge the unity within the country. He is discriminating between Kerala and other states. "Education minister and law minister have also attacked me verbally but I am ignoring them as it only hurts me. His attack was on us personally. But the Finance Minister has tried to defame the entire country, so strict action is necessary against him."

Let us tell you that a few days ago, the student wing of the Left had demonstrated outside the Governor's house. Only after this he has written a letter asking for the removal of the Finance Minister. Right now there is a dispute between the state government and the governor regarding the appointment of the Vice Chancellor of the universities. The governor had asked the vice chancellors of 8 universities to step down. However, the High Court has stayed this order.