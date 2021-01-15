हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Army Chief MM Naravane

Sacrifices of Galwan bravehearts won't go in vain: Indian Army Chief Gen Naravane

Both sides have been engaged in talks, both at the diplomatic and military level to defuse the tension. Focus now is on the 9th round of military talks that is expected to take place soon.

Sacrifices of Galwan bravehearts won&#039;t go in vain: Indian Army Chief Gen Naravane
File Photo

New Delhi: Paying homage to 20 Indian soldiers who died in Galwan valley due to aggressive actions by the Chinese army, Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane on Friday (January 15) said that their "sacrifice..wont go in vain". He was speaking at the annual army day parade.

The death of 20 Indian soldiers at Line of actual control (LAC) was the worst military incident between India and China in decades and came even as Beijing has been aggressive with most of its neighbors. Indian army chief Naravane pointed out the Chinese attempts to "unilaterally change the status quo" at LAC which he said was met with a "befitting reply".

Both sides have been engaged in talks, both at the diplomatic and military level to defuse the tension. Focus now is on the 9th round of military talks that is expected to take place soon.

On Pakistan, he said that the country's support to "terror continues" even as "300-400 terrorists from camps waiting to infiltrate into Indian territory". He pointed out that the "number of ceasefire violations increased by 44 percent in 2020" and attempts to smuggle in arms via drones and tunnels. Indian army had eliminated over 200 terrorists in counter-terror operations.

Indian Army chief in his speech lauded Indian troops at UN Peacekeeping mission. 5300 Indian troops are deployed in UN Missions across the world. Significantly he also highlighted the ongoing cooperation between Indian and Myanmar's army to deal with insurgent groups in the areas.
 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Army Chief MM NaravaneArmy Day 2021India China stand-offIndia Pakistan LoC
Next
Story

President Ramnath Kovind donates Rs 500100 for construction of Ram Temple
  • 1,05,27,683Confirmed
  • 1,51,918Deaths

Full coverage

  • 9,23,13,199Confirmed
  • 19,77,893Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT23M17S

Badi Bahas: Will the dispute over agricultural laws end with the 9th dialogue?