SAD Chief Parkash Singh Badal refuses MLA pension: 'Lok hitaan vaste...'

SAD chief Parkash Singh Badal, who has lost assembly elections from Punjab's Lambi seat, has denied taking MLA pension. Badal, the 5-time former chief minister of Punjab, said that his MLA pension must be used for welfare of the people and must not be sent to him in any case.

"I request Punjab Government hon’ble speaker that whatever pension accrues to me as ex MLA may please be used for the interests of the people of Pb (Lok hitaan vaaste). It should in no case be sent to me. Formal request in writing being sent separately," Parkash Singh Badal tweeted.

"Education, especially girls education, has always been very close to my heart. I request that my pensionary amount may please be used to help in education of any needy girl student /students."

"As u know, never in my life have I received pension as ex-MLA," he added.

Badal, known as Nelson Mandela of Indian politics, lost his seat in recently concluded elections.

Badal was handed a shocking defeat by Aam Aadmi Party candidate Gurmeet Singh Khundia. While Khundia got 66,313 votes, Badal received 54,917 votes.