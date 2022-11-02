SAD suspends Jagir Kaur, gives 2-day ultimatum to stop anti-party activities

Chandigarh: Taking cognisance of Bibi Jagir Kaur’s audacious attitude and her alleged anti-party activities including expressing the possibility of contesting presidential elections on her own, the Disciplinary Action Committee of SAD (B) suspended her from the party and issued her a show cause notice to reply within 48 hours. Announcing this, SAD disciplinary committee Chairman Sikander Singh Maluka said it was mandatory for Jagir Kaur to clarify that she would not contest the forthcoming elections to the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC).

“If she does not do this, the party is bound to act against her as no one is above party discipline”, Maluka said while addressing a press conference here.

Indulging in anti-party activities

Giving details, Maluka said that Jagir Kaur was indulging in anti-party activities for the last few months and was working in conjunction with forces inimical towards the SAD. He said the party had tried its best to counsel Jagir Kaur with senior leaders – Dr Daljit Singh Cheema and Surjit Singh Rakhra holding a three-hour-long meeting with her recently. “Earlier party president Sukhbir Singh Badal also met her but she remained adamant on contesting the SGPC elections,” he said.

Jagir Kaur adamant about contesting elections

The disciplinary committee Chairman said the party had also received complaints from SGPC members that Jagir Kaur was pressuring them to support her as the candidate for the post of President of the Shiromani Committee. He said the leader’s statements in the media also indicated that she was adamant about contesting the elections even against the wishes of the party.

Maluka further said that the disciplinary committee, which met here today, had also considered the reply submitted by senior leader Jagmeet Singh Brar to the show cause notice issued to him and found it unsatisfactory. “We will give him another opportunity to explain his utterances and actions before proceeding in the matter”, he added. Other members present on the disciplinary committee present on the occasion included Sharanjit Singh Dhillon, Virsa Singh Valtoha, Dr Sukhwinder Kumar and Mantar Singh Brar.