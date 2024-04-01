Sadanand Date: 26/11 Hero Takes Over As New NIA DG

New Delhi: The National Investigating Agency (NIA) on Sunday announced Shri Sadanand Vasant Date as a new Director general, who was a Maharastra Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) chief previously.

NIA uploaded a picture on their official handle of microblogging site X while welcoming Sadanand Vasant Date as a Director General of the Investigating agency. "Shri Sadanand Vasant Date Takes Over as New Director General, National Investigation Agency", wrote in the post with a welcoming picture.

Meet Sadanand Vasant Date

Shri Sadanand Vasant Date, an IPS officer of the 1990 batch of Maharashtra cadre, served as a Chief of ATS in Maharstra before joining NIA. He was honoured with the President's Police Medal for gallantry for his role in what has come to be known as the 26/11 attack. He was also honoured with the President's Police Medal for Meritorious Service and Distinguished Service in 2008 and 2014.

Shri Date also held an important position as police commissioner of Bhayandar Vasai Virar, joint commissioner of law and order and Joint commissioner of Crime Branch Mumbai. Looking more into his work front, he has served two tenures in the Government of India in CBI as Deputy Inspector General and CRPF as an Inspector General.