Sadanand Shet Tanavade to be new Goa BJP president: Pramod Sawant

The formal announcement is likely to be made on Sunday (January 12). Tanavade was the only candidate to receive nominations for the post, state BJP`s returning officer for the party presidential election Govind Parvatkar told reporters at the state BJP headquarters.

Panaji: BJP state general secretary Sadanand Shet Tanavade will be declared as the state president of the Goa unit of the ruling party, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Saturday.

"The formal announcement will be made on Sunday," Sawant added. Tanavade was the only candidate to receive nominations for the post, state BJP`s returning officer for the party presidential election Govind Parvatkar told reporters at the state BJP headquarters.

"Tanavade is the only candidate who has been nominated for the post. And as there is only one candidate, he is elected unopposed. The formal decision and appointment will be done on Sunday in presence of BJP vice president Avinash Rai Khanna," Parvatkar told reporters.

Tanavade is a former MLA and was serving as the general secretary of the BJP state unit for three years.

He will take over the position from Rajya Sabha MP Vinay Tendulkar, who has served as the state president of the BJP for two consecutive terms.

 

