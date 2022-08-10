NewsIndia
SHIROMANI AKALI DAL SAD(B)

SAD(B) leader Sukhbir Singh Badal contemplates restructuring the party

Sukhbir Singh Badal, after dissolving the entire organizational structure, is now thinking of restructuring the whole party. He also met party leaders at Amritsar to discuss the same.

Written By  Ravinder Singh Robin|Edited By: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 10, 2022, 03:53 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Sukhbir Singh Badal intends to restructure the party
  • He met party leaders at Amritsar to discuss the same
  • Recently, Badal dissolved the entire organizational structure of the party

Trending Photos

SAD(B) leader Sukhbir Singh Badal contemplates restructuring the party

Chandigarh: After dissolving its entire organizational structure, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD-B) president Sukhbir Singh Badal met the party leaders at Amritsar and deliberated over the reconstitution of the party. According to party sources, Sukhbir was here to attend a function being held by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) to observe the centenary of Guru Ka Bagh Morch in 1922 under Gurdwara Sudhar Lehar at Gurdwara Guru Ka Bagh, Ghukewali held meetings with many ‘new faces’ who could be incorporated in the new organizational structure of the SAD(B).

Besides, many Akali leaders who were apprehensive of losing their positions also beelined to meet Sukhbir Badal. However, focusing his speech on the Guru Ka Bagh Morcha, Sukhbir said he bowed his head before those who participated in the Morcha. The Morcha’s which were launched by Sikh Panth was a source of inspiration for the community, said Sukhbir. He said that these morchas were fought with determination by SGPC and Akali Dal and these were those institutions of Sikhs that never cared for their loss for the cause of the Sikh community and issues of Punjab.

At the same time, Sukhbir, without making anyone lamented that during the present times some anti-panthic forces were working to weaken these ‘panthic’ institutions. “These people who are raising fingers at SGPC and SAD (B) have the patronage of anti-panthic people,” he said adding that the ‘panth’ would never let them be successful in fulfilling their mischievous designs. The meeting of Sukhbir with the party leaders was kept a well-guarded secret.

Notably, in the recent past, SAD(B) president Sukhbir Singh Badal dissolved the entire organizational structure of the party on the recommendation of the Poll Review Committee. Meanwhile, Jathedar Akali Dal also directed the leaders of SAD (B) and SGPC to propagate Sikhism. He also told SGPC to reach door to door to preach Sikhism.

Live Tv

Shiromani Akali Dal SAD(B)Sukhbir Singh BadalAmritsarParty restructureShiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC)

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: What was the biggest reason for alliance collapse between JDU and BJP?
DNA Video
DNA: What is BJP's big strategy to end alliance with regional parties?
DNA Video
DNA: Dulichand Agarwal gives credit to DNA for his win at KBC
DNA Video
DNA: Who can compete against PM Modi in 2024?
DNA Video
DNA: When will there be talk of changing the situation of Bihar?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: What do people gain from the politics of power change?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Nitish Kumar's 'opportunistic' politics
DNA Video
DNA: What were the signs showing collapse of NDA-JDU alliance?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 9, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: When will there be a ban on 'Chinese Manjha'?