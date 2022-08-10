SAD(B) leader Sukhbir Singh Badal contemplates restructuring the party

Chandigarh: After dissolving its entire organizational structure, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD-B) president Sukhbir Singh Badal met the party leaders at Amritsar and deliberated over the reconstitution of the party. According to party sources, Sukhbir was here to attend a function being held by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) to observe the centenary of Guru Ka Bagh Morch in 1922 under Gurdwara Sudhar Lehar at Gurdwara Guru Ka Bagh, Ghukewali held meetings with many ‘new faces’ who could be incorporated in the new organizational structure of the SAD(B).

Besides, many Akali leaders who were apprehensive of losing their positions also beelined to meet Sukhbir Badal. However, focusing his speech on the Guru Ka Bagh Morcha, Sukhbir said he bowed his head before those who participated in the Morcha. The Morcha’s which were launched by Sikh Panth was a source of inspiration for the community, said Sukhbir. He said that these morchas were fought with determination by SGPC and Akali Dal and these were those institutions of Sikhs that never cared for their loss for the cause of the Sikh community and issues of Punjab.

At the same time, Sukhbir, without making anyone lamented that during the present times some anti-panthic forces were working to weaken these ‘panthic’ institutions. “These people who are raising fingers at SGPC and SAD (B) have the patronage of anti-panthic people,” he said adding that the ‘panth’ would never let them be successful in fulfilling their mischievous designs. The meeting of Sukhbir with the party leaders was kept a well-guarded secret.

Notably, in the recent past, SAD(B) president Sukhbir Singh Badal dissolved the entire organizational structure of the party on the recommendation of the Poll Review Committee. Meanwhile, Jathedar Akali Dal also directed the leaders of SAD (B) and SGPC to propagate Sikhism. He also told SGPC to reach door to door to preach Sikhism.