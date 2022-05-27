The Middle East leg of Sadhguru’s Save Soil journey, which saw him passing through Israel, Palestine, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Bahamas, and UAE, arrived in Muscat, the capital city of Oman. Sadhguru was welcomed to a rousing reception in a public event full of people waiting for him with bated breath.

https://twitter.com/cpsavesoil/status/1529409441807753217

The event began with a classical Indian dance performance by Radhe Jaggi followed by an astonishing performance by Project Sanskriti in honor of Mother Earth. Envisioned by Sadhguru, Project Samskriti offers programs in Indian classical arts including music, dance, and Kalaripayattu – a martial art form. These intricate arts have been employed for thousands of years as spiritual processes.

In his opening speech, Ambassador of India to Oman, HE Amit Narang commended Sadhguru for his exceptional leadership, grit, and endurance toward the message of Save soil that he deemed as of global significance that unites humanity.

Sadhguru expressed his great privilege to be in Oman, the last nation of the Middle East leg of the 100-day #SaveSoil journey. Speaking on the genesis of the problem of dying soil he opined, “This is not because there is one evil force sitting somewhere and wanting to destroy this planet. There is no such thing! It is in pursuit of happiness and wellbeing of all of us that we have caused this level of damage where we are talking about Soil Extinction.” The situation is so critical that “not a single nation in the entire world has minimum 3% organic content as an average in their soils anywhere in the world”, added Sadhguru and reflected that we are in a cusp of time where “if we act in next 10-15 years we can make a significant turnaround.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B-5pZaNyrMQ&t=729s

Sadhguru embarked on his 100 days, 30000 km Save Soil journey from London, UK on 21st March 2022. After completing his journey across 26 nations, he will be arriving in India at Jamnagar, Gujarat, and will ride through 9 states in over 25 days. Similar to Europe and Middle East countries, the journey, notwithstanding long hours of the bike ride, will witness him relentlessly engaging with politicians, experts, influencers, and citizens besides addressing many public and private events to amplify the message of the movement.

Beginning his journey from Gujarat, Sadhguru will coast along Jaipur to reach Delhi. He will then turn towards central India addressing events in Lucknow and Bhopal before heading to Mumbai. His first public event in South India will be at Hyderabad followed by events in Bangalore and Mysuru before ending his 100 days, 30000 km journey at Isha Yoga Center, Coimbatore. The public events are open to all and can be attended by registering here.

Sadhguru launched the Save Soil Movement in an urgent bid to draw attention to the rapid soil extinction and to drive policy changes to revitalize the soil. The United Nations agencies, with enough scientific data, are saying that the planet has agricultural soil only for another eighty to hundred crops. According to the UNCCD, if land degradation continues at current rates, 90% of the planet could turn into a desert by 2050 - less than three decades from now.

The movement is supported by various global bodies and agencies including the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD); the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP); Faith for Earth, a UNEP initiative; the World Food Programme (WFP); and the Caribbean Community (CARICOM). Since Sadhguru’s start of journey, 74 nations have agreed to act to Save Soil and several nations, including 7 Caribbean nations, Azerbaijan, Romania and UAE have signed the memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with “Save Soil” to enact policies to safeguard soil.