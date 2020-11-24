Sadhvi Prachi alleges former Vice President Hamid Ansari helped Pakistan carry out terrorist attack in India

Right-wing leader Sadhvi Prachi on Tuesday levelled allegations on former Vice President Mohammad Hamid Ansari and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to launch an investigation against him.

Speaking to reporters in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad, Prachi alleged that Ansari, while holding the position of the Vice President, had given India's intelligence information to Pakistani agency ISI to help carry out a terrorist attack in India.

She also demanded a law on 'love jihad' and also strongly objected to the speaking of Bharat in place of Hindustan during the swearing-in by Asaduddin Owaisi's party MLA in Bihar.

When asked if BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain, whose wife is also a non-Muslim, will come under the purview of 'love jihad' law, Prachi said that Hussain keeps loves his wife while the law is for those who commit crimes.

Speaking on Article 370, she said that former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti should let go of her dream to bring back Article 370 and urged her to 'stop making people of Kashmir mad'.

"Kashmiris are enjoying freedom. Those who insult the tricolour are traitors and I don't want to say anything to these people," added Prachi.

On November 9, Prachi had asked the UP government to conduct a probe into the offering of namaz at a Mathura temple and said she wanted to perform a "havan" in the Jama Masjid. In a provocative reaction to the offering of namaz at Mathura's Nand Baba temple, she said if Muslims wanted to offer prayers in the lap of Lord Hanuman, they should install the deity in their mosques.

Police had booked four members of a Delhi-based organisation, Khudai Khidmatgar, after a video clip showing two of them offering namaz on the premises of the temple surfaced on social media. The group, however, claimed that they believed in communal harmony and offered prayers only after getting permission from people at the temple.

The incident was followed by two cases in which some men recited the Hanuman Chalisa in mosques, prompting police action. The sadhvi said Muslims appear to have lost faith in "Ali", referring to a prominent figure in Islam.

Reacting to the Mathura incident, the sadhvi who had been associated with Vishva Hindu Parishad said namaz was offered secretly and dared those "who believe in brotherhood" to come with her to the Jama Masjid as she wants to perform a "havan" there. Sadhvi Prachi alleged that the Mathura incident was a well-thought-out conspiracy.

Two people went to the Mathura temple, had a good conversation with the priests there and under a well-thought-out conspiracy offered namaz on its premises and posted their pictures on social media, she had said. The government should get the incident investigated, she had demanded. The sadhvi had also sought capital punishment for those involved in "love jihad".