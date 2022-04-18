हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Gujarat

Saffron flag placed on Gujarat dargah on Hanuman Jayanti, 30 arrested

Representational image (ANI)

Veraval: 30 persons were arrested in connection with a saffron flag being placed atop a dargah in Veraval town in Gujarat's Gir Somnath during an unauthorised Hanuman Jayanti procession on Saturday, a senior police official said on Monday.

The incident took place at Magrebisha Bapu dargah in the Vakhariya Bazar area here, and several of those involved had also taken mobile phone videos of the act and circulated them on social media, Gir Somnath Superintendent of Police Manoharsinh Jadeja said.

"After the videos went viral, people from both communities started gathering on Saturday night. However, police arrived at the site quickly, dispersed the crowd and took control of the situation. A flag march was also held in sensitive areas in the vicinity," the SP said.

"Two FIRs were registered on Sunday. One under IPC sections 153A (promoting enmity between two communities) and section 295A (outraging religious feelings), while the other was under section 188 for taking out a procession without permission," Jadeja said.

Based on videos of the incident, eight people were arrested for allegedly putting a flag atop the dargah, while 22 people have been held for organising the Hanuman Jayanti procession without permission from authorities, he added.

