Sagar Election Results 2023 Live Updates: BJP's Shailendra Jain Vs Congress' Nidhi Sunil Jain

Shailendra Jain (BJP) and Smt. Nidhi Sunil Jain (INC) are key contenders in the 2023 Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections for Sagar, with a 66.77% voter turnout.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 02, 2023, 11:33 PM IST|Source: Bureau
The Sagar Assembly constituency falls within the jurisdiction of Sagar and is among the 230 Administrative Assembly constituencies in Madhya Pradesh. The voters of the Sagar Assembly segment exercised their constitutional right on November 17, 2023.

Shailendra Jain (BJP) and Smt. Nidhi Sunil Jain (INC) has emerged as prominent candidates in the upcoming 2023 Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections for the Sagar constituency, alongside various independent contenders. The voter turnout in the Sagar Assembly Constituency reached 66.77% in the 2023 elections.

In 2018, Shailendra Jain secured victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party, defeating Naval Force Jain of the Indian National Congress by a margin of 17,366 votes. The Sagar Assembly constituency is situated within the Sagar Lok Sabha demographic.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP candidate Rajbahadur Singh triumphed in the Sagar Lok Sabha (MP) seat, surpassing Prabhu Singh Thakur of the Indian National Congress by a margin of 305,542 votes.

