Sahibabad Assembly Election results 2022 (Sahibabad Vidhan Sabha Chunav Natija 2022): BJP's Sunil Kumar Sharma wins against SP's Amarpal, Congress's Sangeeta Tyagi

Sahibabad Election results 2022 LIVE: The results are out and the assembly election vote counting for Sahibabad Vidhan sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh is over. The fight here was between BJP's Sunil Kumar Sharma, Samajwadi Party's Amarpal Sharma, Congress's Sangeeta Tyagi, BSP’s Amit Kumar Pal and AAP Chhavi Yadav, among others. Sunil Kumar Sharma won.

Sahibabad Vidhan Sabha Chunav Final Results (Sahibabad Assembly Election LATEST UPDATE and TRENDS)

BJP's Sunil Sharma won by a big margin of 214835. SP's Amarpal Sharma lost.

Sahibabad Vidhan Sabha Chunav 2022 - A look at the top candidates

Sunil Sharma from BJP; Sangeeta Tyagi from Congress; Amarpal Sharma from SP; Ajeet Kumar Pal from BSP; Chhavi Yadav from AAP were some of the top candidates.

In 2017, BJP won the Sahibabad seat. It was a comfortable win for Bharatiya Janta Party's Sunil Kumar Sharma, who defeated Indian National Congress's Amarpal by a huge margin of 1,50,685 votes. In 2012, Bahujan Samaj Party's Amarpal beat BJP's Sunil Kumar Sharma by 24,348 votes. This time in 2022, a keen fight was expected between Samajwadi Party’s Amarpal and BJP’s Sunil Kumar. Congress picked Sangeeta Tyagi to contest from this seat.

BJP candidate for Sahibabad Assembly Elections

BJP fielded Sunil Sharma from the seat. In 2017, he defeated INC’s Amarpal while in 2012, he was defeated by BSP’s Amarpal. He is currently a member (MLA) of the 17th Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly, representing the Sahibabad constituency. He has won the election.

SP candidate for Sahibabad Assembly Elections

Samajwadi Party fielded Amarpal Sharma. He was earlier with BSP, till he was expelled from the party. He had later joined INC and is now with Samajwadi Party. He is lost.

Congress candidate for Sahibabad Assembly Elections

Congress fielded Sangeeta Tyagi from the seat. She is the wife of the late Rajiv Tyagi, who was the spokesperson of INC. He had a heart attack during a live TV debate and passed away later.

BSP candidate for Sahibabad Assembly Elections

BSP fielded Ajeet Kumar Pal from the Sahibabad seat in the 2022 UP Assembly elections.

Live TV

Sahibabad Vidhan Sabha Chunav Final Results