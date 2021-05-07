हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
SAIL recruitment 2021

SAIL Recruitment 2021: Apply for 83 posts of proficiency training of nurses in Durgapur, check last date

The Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) has released a notification for recruitment to over 83 nurse posts in its unit Durgapur in West Bengal.

Representational Image

New Delhi: The Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) has released a notification for recruitment to over 83 nurse posts in its unit Durgapur in West Bengal.

SAIL has invited applications from eligible qualified nurses for its three year proficiency training program at a 600-bed multi-specialty DSP hospital, which is operating under the Medical & Health Services Department (M&HS). 

The interested candidates can apply for these 83 nurse posts on SAIL official website- www.sailcareers.com.

SAIL is not charging any application fee. The last date to apply for the 83 nurse posts is May 17, 2021. Read the complete official notification here.

Who is eligible for the post? 

  • Individual must have passed B.Sc. (Nursing) or possess Diploma in General Nursing & Midwifery
  • Internship Certificates 
  • Candidate should have a certificate of registration from the Nursing Council of India/States.
  • Candidate should be above 18 years of age

How can eligible candidates apply?

  • Step 1: Visit SAIL’s official website- www.sail.co.in
  • Step 2: Click on ‘LINK FOR APPLICATION AGAINST PROFICIENCY TRAINING OF NURSES’
  • Step 3: Click on the pop-up link 
  • Step 4: Click on ‘New registration’ to create login ID and set up a password (Save these credentials for later)
  • Step 5: Enter your credentials and fill up the form 
  • Step 6: Submit your form and download it for future reference

Direct link of Application form

What will be the selection procedure for the posts?

The selection for the proficiency training program at a 600-bed multi-specialty DSP hospital in West Bengal will be done through an interview. The candidate can be expected to appear for either an online or offline interview as per the schedule. 

What will be the stipend for the posts?

The selected candidates will get a stipend of Rs Rs. 8000 per month along with maximum Rs 7,020 knowledge enhancement allowance per month.

