SAIL Recruitment 2022: Apply for over 300 posts at sailcareers.com- Check eligibility criteria, last date here

SAIL Recruitment 2022: SAIL or Steel Authority of India LTD, has announced the recruitment drive for the post of Executive and Non-Executive posts. The registration process and submitting of online applications started on September 6, 2022 as per the official notification. The candidates who wish to apply can register and fill in the forms on sailcareers.com. The last date to apply for the posts is till September 30, 2022. This recruitment drive aims to fill up 333 posts in the organisation.

SAIL Recruitment 2022: Vacancies

Executives: 8 Posts

Non Executives: 325 Posts

SAIL Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

The eligibility for the Executive and Non-Executive posts is the candidates need to be a minimum of 18 years of age and maximum of 28-30 years of age as on the closing date of the application that is September 30, 2022.

SAIL Recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply

Go to the official website – sail.co.in

Then click on Careers option on the top of the homepage

Click on the advertisement that reads Rourkela Steel Plant- Recruitment of Various technical posts in Rourkela Steel Plant

Go through it and download

Then go back and click on login button and then on New User

Register and fill in the form

Pay the fees if required

Submit and download the form

SAIL Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

The selection process will comprise of Computer Based Test in Hindi/ English on the appointed date. The Computer Based Test (CBT)will consist of 100 Objective type questions in 2 segments. The exam duration will be for 2 hours and minimum qualifying marks is 50 percentile score for UR/EWS, 40 percentile score for SC/ST/OBC (Non-creamy Layer)/PWD category.