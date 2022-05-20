Saint Vincent renames 'Calder Road' to ‘India Bharat-Drive Marg’, details here

New Delhi: The name of the Carrabian nation Siant Vincent’s ‘Calder Road’ has been renamed to ‘India Bharat-Drive Marg’ on Thursday in India’s honour during President Ram Nath Kovind’s visit. The renaming ceremony took place on May 19 in Kingstown in the presence of Saint Vincent's Prime Minister Ralph E Gonsalves and people from the Indian diaspora, reported ANI.

President Ram Nath Kovind, who is on a four-day visit to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) thanked the PM Gonsalves for the gesture and said, “our developmental partnership with Saint Vincent and the Grenadines is based on the spirit of universal brotherhood.”

President Ram Nath Kovind witnessed the renaming of Calder road to 'India Drive-Bharat Marg' in Kingstown, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, in presence of Prime Minister Ralph E Gonsalves and members of the local community. pic.twitter.com/tNkoEUVSkt — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2022

“I would also urge all of you to connect with the new India, its immense journey & rapid economic growth,” he added.

Addressing the parliament of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG), the President said, "India has always stood by its SVG`s people during the COVID pandemic as well. In order to show solidarity with the SVG, we shipped the life-saving drugs at the start of the COVID pandemic. India had also sent made in India COVID vaccine last year.

The President mentioned the various projects that involve the communities of SVG. He also noted that all the development projects are either completed or are at an advanced stage of completion.

Referring to the global challenges, he said, "This globalised world order also brought its own set of challenges like climate challenge, political conflicts threatening international peace and security, cross border terrorism and supply chain disruption."The President also shared his opinion on global challenges and believes that multilateralism is one of the solutions.

President Ram Nath Kovind arrived here in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines on Thursday as he began the second leg of his two-nation tour of the Caribbean to discuss the entire gamut of the multifaceted relationship between India and this island nation.

(With inputs from agencies)