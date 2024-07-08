Sakar Baba Secrets: Sister Exposes SHOCKING Truths About Baba Suraj Pal, Know How This Cop Turned Into A 'Spiritual Guru'

HATHRAS, Uttar Pradesh (AP) — In the wake of a stampede that claimed 123 lives in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh, Sakar Baba, also known as Bhole Baba, has become a topic of intense discussion. Numerous revelations have emerged about Bhole Baba, with his sister now shedding light on his lesser-known past.

Police Investigation Prior to Sister’s Revelations

Before delving into his sister's revelations, it is important to note what the police have uncovered about Bhole Baba. Originally known as Suraj Pal, Bhole Baba served in the police force, stationed in Etawah. He later moved to the Local Intelligence Unit (LIU) and eventually resigned from his position in Agra.

Devotees View Ashram’s Soil and Water as Sacred

ASP Rajesh Kumar Bharti shared that more details are being gathered about Baba. It remains unclear whether he resigned voluntarily or was dismissed. Bhole Baba's followers hold such unwavering faith in him that they collect soil and water from his ashram, considering them equivalent to gold and nectar. This practice continues to this day.

Sister’s Account: A Turn to Spirituality

According to media reports, Baba’s elderly sister, Sonkali, who resides in Bahadur Nagar, Agra, revealed that Sakar Baba experienced a spiritual awakening while still in his police job. During this period, he was perceived as mentally disturbed, which led him to leave his job and fully embrace his newfound spiritual path.

Miraculous Powers and Devotee Belief

Sonkali recounted how her brother demonstrated miraculous abilities, such as moving a wheel with his finger. These miracles attracted people from around the world, who sought blessings and guidance. Devotees continue to collect soil and water from his ashram, believing in their miraculous properties. Sonkali argues that in today’s educated society, people would not follow Baba if they did not benefit from his spiritual presence.

From Suraj Pal to Bhole Baba: A 25-Year Journey

Suraj Pal's transformation into Bhole Baba is a recent development, spanning only 25 years. Within this period, his spiritual journey has earned him a following of millions who regard him as an incarnation of Lord Vishnu.

First Ashram Established in 1999

Bhole Baba established his first ashram in his birthplace, Bahadur Nagar Patiali, in 1999. The ashram, designed to accommodate thousands of devotees, marked the beginning of his rising popularity. Today, Bhole Baba's influence extends to ashrams in Mainpuri, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and other locations. The grandeur and maintenance of these ashrams reflect his growing power and influence.

Bhole Baba’s Family

Sakar Baba comes from a family of three brothers and three sisters. His elder brother, Bhagwandas, passed away in 2016, while his younger brother, Rakesh, who served as the village head, now lives with him. Bhole Baba has established a trust for his home, property, and ashram. He resides where he conducts his satsangs (spiritual discourses).

Estrangement from Village and Neighbors

Suraj Pal, known as Sakar Vishw Hari or Bhole Baba, has severed ties not only with his family but also with the people of his village and neighboring villages. According to a media report, Mahesh, a self-proclaimed brother from the neighboring village of Chiroura, expressed deep hurt over the incident. He stated that Suraj Pal, formerly a policeman, later turned to conducting satsangs, a fact that the villagers learned much later.

Hathras Stampede Tragedy

The stampede in Sikandra Rao, Hathras, resulted in the deaths of 123 devotees. Of these, 106 were identified as residents of 17 districts in Uttar Pradesh, while six were from various other states. Efforts to identify the remaining victims are ongoing.