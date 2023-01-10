Sakat Chauth 2023: Lord Ganesha, Sakat Mata are worshiped this day, do this for well being of your children

Sakat Chauth is among the most significant Hindu festival. In Sakat Chauth, mothers worship Lord Ganesha and Sakat Mata for a long and healthy life of their children. On this day women fast and believe that those who observe this fast, Lord Ganesha will bestow special blessings on them and will end all the problems in the life of their children.

According to the Hindu calendar, Sakat Chauth is celebrated every year on the Chaturthi (fourth day) of Krishna Paksha of Magh month. Apart from Sakat Chauth, it is also known as Sankashti Chaturthi, Tilkut, Magh Chaturthi.

According to Indian mythology, Sakat Mata is a form of Goddess Durga. Worshiping Sakat Mata brings an end to the crisis that comes on children, blessing them with long life and good health. On this day devotees also worship the Lambodar form of Lord Ganesha and seek blessings of happiness and prosperity in life.

Sakat Chauth story

Many years old, in a village lived a potter. He used to make fine pottery and bake them in a kiln, however one day when he placed the utensils in the kiln, the fire did not cook the utensils. After failed repeated attempts, he went to the king asking for help. The king consulted the head priest (Rajpurohit) asking for a solution to this strange incident. The Rajpurohit suggested that a child should be offered every time the pot was prepared.

After listening to the Rajpurohit, the king ordered that whenever the kiln was ready, each family would have to give a child of their own for sacrifice. One by one all the families started giving one of the children to obey the king. After a few days, it was the turn of an old woman who had only one son. It was the day of Sakat Chauth. The old woman gave Sakat's betel nut and betel leaf to her only son as security and suggested he pray to Goddess Sakat in the kiln. She herself worshiped the Sakat Mata praying for her son's safety.

This time, by the grace of Sakat Mata, the kiln which used to take several days to cook, got ready in a single night. The next morning when the potter came to inspect the kiln, he was surprised to see it. Not only did they find the old woman's son safe and alive, but the other children were also alive. After this incident, mothers worship Goddess Sakat and pray to protect their children from any untoward incident.