Saket Court Shooting: Police Arrests Man Who Fired At Woman In Viral Video

New Delhi: The Delhi police on Friday arrested a man who allegedly shot and injured a woman inside the Saket Court complex in South Delhi from Faridabad in Haryana, news agency PTI quoted Delhi Police as saying. The accused has been identified as Kameshwar Singh, according to Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Yadav. Singh, a former advocate at the Saket court, had filed a case of cheating against the woman over a monetary dispute involving Rs 25 lakh, and the case was scheduled for hearing on Friday, according to police. He allegedly fired multiple shots at the woman, injuring her in the abdomen and hand. Videos of the incident showed a man and a woman arguing outside the lawyers' block, with the man pulling out a gun and running after her. He fired two rounds from a close range at the woman, who scrambled to move away from him screaming for help. The man then fired a third round.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) South Chandan Chowdhary said, "They were taken to hospital and their condition is now stable. Both of them have been discharged from hospital."

Arvind Kejriwal Targets Delhi LG Over Saket Court Firing

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, reacting to incident, stated that the law and order situation in the national capital had "completely broken down." "The law and order situation in Delhi has completely broken down. Instead of obstructing the work of others and doing dirty politics on everything, everyone should focus on their own work. And if they are unable to manage, then they should resign so that someone else can do it. The safety of the people cannot be left to God," the Delhi chief minister tweeted in Hindi.

Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj attacked Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena over the incident. "The LG has only two jobs- Police and DDA. After the arrival of the new LG sir, the law and order situation in Delhi is getting worse. Guns are being fired in courts. The police are involved in Rs 350-crore corruption," he tweeted in Hindi.

The DCP South has said that "there is no lapse in the security system of Delhi Police. Though we will strengthen it." "An FIR was registered in December in which the victim of today`s incident is accused. The woman had taken money from the accused on the promise of doubling it, and both of them had come to the court related to the matter. Several other cases of fraud are also lodged against the woman. The man was an advocate here for a long time and was in his uniform at the time of the incident," DCP South said.

"I dropped her off at the court for a hearing in a civil case at 10 am today. Soon after I got a phone call that she has been shot. A man named Kameshwar has been trying to extort money from her," Arun Rama Swamy, the husband of Radha told ANI. Earlier in the day Delhi police`s crime branch team and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) carried out an inspection of the site of the shooting.