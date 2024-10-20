Advertisement
DNA EXCLUSIVE

Salman Khan Boosts Security With Special Bulletproof Car Amid Bishnoi Gang Threats

Today's DNA analysed Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's bulletproof security following multiple threats from the Bishnoi gang.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Oct 20, 2024, 12:03 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Salman Khan Boosts Security With Special Bulletproof Car Amid Bishnoi Gang Threats Image: ANI

After a continuous threat from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has increased his security measures. Over the past week, headlines across the country have focused on the increasing dangers facing the actor. Reports suggested that Salman has been granted Y-level security and the latest addition to this security arrangement is a bulletproof car.

In today's DNA, Zee News' Anant Tyagi analysed Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's bulletproof security following multiple threats from the Bishnoi gang.

Watch Today's Full Episode

 

Amid Bishnoi gang threats, Salman Khan has ordered another bulletproof car, which will be imported from Dubai rather than India. This vehicle will cost around Rs 2 crores and its windows are so strong that even when a bullet is fired at point-blank range, there won’t be a scratch. The windows will be tinted to conceal the identity of the person inside.

Additionally, the car will be equipped with a sensor that can detect if explosives have been placed in it. It will also include GPS guidance and a tracking system, allowing for complete visibility of the vehicle’s movements and timing.

Recently, Salman Khan left his home for the airport and during this time, his security was significantly tight. These pictures were taken when he arrived outside the airport.

