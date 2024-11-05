Salman Khan Gets Another Death Threat Lawrence Bishnoi Gang: ‘Apologise In Our Temple Or Give Rs 5 Crore’

Mumbai: Mumbai Police have received a threatening message against actor Salman Khan allegedly from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, police said. the threat message gives the actor two options apologise or pay Rs 5 crore to stay alive.

Mumbai Police traffic control room received a threatening message in the name of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi last night over WhatsApp with the message message saying that if Salman Khan wanted to stay alive "he should go to our temple and apologize or give Rs 5 crore."

"If he does not do so, we will kill him, our gang is still active," the message claiming to be in the name of Lawrence Bishnoi's brother said.

The police said that the message came on Monday and that they have begun an investigation.

The process of registering the case is underway at Worli Police Station and the phone number from which the message originated in is being traced, the Mumbai Police said.

This is the second death threat Salman Khan has received in a week.

In the earlier death threat also received by Mumbai Police Traffic Control, a ransom of Rs 2 crore was demanded from the actor.

The Traffic Police had reported the matter to the Worli Police which registered an offence in the matter and started tracking the sender.



Earlier on October 24, Mumbai Police arrested a man from Jamshedpur who had threatened Bollywood actor Salman Khan in the name of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and demanded a ransom of Rs 5 crore.

Earlier on October 21, the Mumbai police received an apology from the same sender who threatened Khan on October 18, stating that the message was "sent by mistake."

The incident came in the backdrop of the recent murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique.

Baba Siddique, a former Maharashtra minister and NCP leader, was shot dead on October 12 by three assailants near the office of his son, MLA Zeeshan Siddique, in the Nirmal Nagar area of Mumbai.