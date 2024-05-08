Salman Khan House Firing Case Update: Members of the Bishnoi community will file a case against Salman Khan. According to sources who spoke with Zee News Television, the Bishnoi community will file a case regarding Anuj Thapan's death. The family of Anuj Thapan, the accused in the firing outside Salman Khan's house case, who died by "suicide" in police custody, claims that he was "killed" by the police. The family also demanded that his post-mortem be conducted outside of Mumbai. They also wanted a CBI investigation.

The deceased accused's brother, Abhishek Thapan, claimed that Anuj could not have committed suicide and demanded 'justice'.

"Anuj was apprehended by Mumbai Police from Sangrur 6-7 days ago. Today, we received word that Anuj had committed suicide. He was not the type of person who would have committed suicide. He was murdered by the police. We seek justice. "He worked as a truck helper," Abhishek Thapan explained.

Who Was Anuj Thapan?

Thapan (32), who was arrested in Punjab for allegedly supplying firearms and bullets to the arrested shooters, was discovered hanging on Wednesday inside the toilet of the Mumbai Crime Branch's lock-up in the commissionerate complex. The post-mortem was conducted on Thursday at the state-run JJ Hospital in the presence of forensic doctors.

Thapan is one of six people named in the FIR regarding the firing incident. While four of them have been arrested, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is currently imprisoned in neighbouring Gujarat, and his brother Anmol Bishnoi have been listed as wanted.

On April 26, a crime branch team arrested Thapan and Sonu Kumar Bishnoi (32) in Fazilka, Punjab. On April 14, the two allegedly provided weapons to shooters Sagar Pal and Vicky Gupta, who then opened fire at Salman Khan's home.

According to the police, Thapan and Sonu Bishnoi went to Panvel near Mumbai on March 15 to deliver two country-made pistols and 38 live rounds to Pal and Gupta. Thapan and Sonu's village in Punjab is very close to the jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's village.