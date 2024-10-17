Lawrence Bishnoi, a notorious gangster, has made it clear that Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is his top target. Bishnoi has confessed that he is determined to kill Salman, whom he has been targeting for years. Reports indicate that Bishnoi plotted to assassinate the actor and has been behind several criminal activities, including the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala. Here's a breakdown of Bishnoi's hit list and his criminal operations.

Salman Khan: A Long-Standing Feud

Lawrence Bishnoi's grudge against Salman Khan dates back to 1998, when the actor was involved in the blackbuck poaching case during the filming of "Hum Saath-Saath Hain" in Rajasthan. Bishnoi's community, which worships blackbucks, was enraged by the incident, and the feud has only escalated over the years.

Despite being imprisoned, Bishnoi continues to orchestrate criminal activities from jail. His hatred for Salman Khan gained public attention in 2018 when he openly declared his intentions to kill the actor during a court appearance in Jodhpur. Since then, Salman has received multiple death threats, and in April 2024, two of Bishnoi's gang members were arrested for firing outside Salman's residence in Bandra.

Other Names on Bishnoi's Hit List

Sagunpreet Singh: Sidhu Moosewala's former manager

Mandeep Dhaliwal: Leader of the Bambiha gang

Kaushal Chaudhary: Notorious gangster

Amit Dagar: Another gangster on the hit list

Lucky Patiala: Head of the Bambiha gang

Sukhpreet Singh Budha: Co-leader of the Bambiha gang

Rummy Masana: A member of the Gounder gang

Gurpreet Shekhon: Leader of the Gounder gang

Involvement in Sidhu Moosewala’s Murder

Bishnoi has admitted to sending ₹50 lakh through hawala channels to fund the assassination of Sidhu Moosewala, carried out by his associate Goldy Brar in 2022. This high-profile killing was part of Bishnoi’s broader agenda of eliminating rivals and extorting businesspeople to finance his gang operations.

Operating a Gang from Prison

Despite being imprisoned, Lawrence Bishnoi remains active, running a gang of around 700 members across India, with help from key figures like Goldy Brar, Sachin Thapan, and others. His criminal network is involved in extortion, murders, and supplying illegal firearms to other gangs. Bishnoi’s operations mirror the methods of fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.

High-Profile Crimes Planned by Bishnoi

Lawrence Bishnoi has been linked to several other crimes, including the planned shootings outside the homes of singers AP Dhillon and Gippy Grewal in Canada. His gang has also claimed responsibility for the murder of pro-Khalistan supporter Sukha Duneke in September 2023. Despite being behind bars, Bishnoi's reach and influence have continued to grow, making him one of India's most feared gangsters.

The Salman Khan-Bishnoi Rivalry Intensifies

Tensions between Salman Khan and Lawrence Bishnoi's gang flared again recently following the murder of Baba Siddique, a former Maharashtra minister and close associate of the actor. Siddique was shot dead in Mumbai by three attackers, and authorities suspect the Bishnoi gang’s involvement. A Facebook post linked to the gang had previously warned, “Anyone helping Salman Khan and the Dawood gang should be prepared.”

Bishnoi’s Criminal Origins: A Law Graduate Turned Gangster

Lawrence Bishnoi, born in the Fazilka district of Punjab, began his criminal journey while pursuing a law degree at Punjab University in Chandigarh. In 2010, he first came into the spotlight when he fired a gun at a rival candidate during student elections, resulting in his imprisonment for three months. Bishnoi went on to become the president of the student union and gradually expanded his criminal empire across Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Delhi.

Never Committed Murder Himself

Despite his fearsome reputation, records show that Lawrence Bishnoi has never personally committed a murder. His rise to notoriety stems from his leadership skills and ability to orchestrate complex criminal operations. His gang has been involved in numerous cases of extortion, attempted murders, and assassinations, but Bishnoi prefers to stay in the shadows, directing his operations from within the prison.

Expanding His Reach Beyond Northern India

Initially focused on regions like Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan, Bishnoi's gang has now spread its influence to Maharashtra, with aspirations of further expansion. His younger brother Anmol, who used to study in Rajasthan, has joined the gang and is believed to be running operations from abroad.

The Growing Power of Lawrence Bishnoi’s Gang

According to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Bishnoi now commands a stronghold with 700 members across the country. His criminal network continues to grow, thanks to alliances with other notorious figures like Kala Jathedi, Kala Rana, and more. Bishnoi’s gang poses a major threat to public safety, with sharp shooters and criminals at his disposal.