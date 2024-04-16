Salman Khan Residence Firing: Accused Did Recce Thrice; 5 Rounds Of Shots Fired, Say Police

New Delhi: Two individuals involved in the firing incident outside Bollywood star Salman Khan's residence have been remanded to police custody till April 25 by a Mumbai court. Joint police commissioner of the Mumbai Police Crime Branch, Lakhmi Gautam, confirmed at a press briefing that the accused discharged five rounds during the incident. The Police stated that the alleged attackers did the recce of the residence thrice before the incident.

In a media briefing, probing authorities informed that of all five rounds fired one was directed towards the apartment. The attackers changed clothes after crossing a nearby railway track to hide their identity.

The apprehended suspects, identified as Vicky Gupta (24) and Sagar Pal (21), hailing from Bihar, were captured in Mata No Madh village in Gujarat's Kutch district following their evasion post the Sunday morning shooting at Salman Khan's house in Bandra. They were presented before a magistrate court on Tuesday, with the crime branch seeking a nine-day custody for interrogation to unravel any potential conspiracy and identify the mastermind.

The firing occurred around 5 am on Sunday when the two assailants on a motorcycle fired shots outside the 58-year-old actor's residence in Mumbai's Bandra area. Surveillance technology aided in the tracking of Sagar Pal and Vicky Gupta. Fortunately, neither Salman Khan nor his family members sustained injuries during the incident.

Anmol Bishnoi later claimed responsibility for the attack through a Facebook post, warning Salman Khan of further consequences. The police have seized the motorcycle used in the assault and are delving into the motive behind the shooting.