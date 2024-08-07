Salman Khurshid Says Bangladesh-Like Situation Possible In India; BJP Retaliates

New Delhi: Congress leader Salman Khurshid stated on Thursday that the situation in Bangladesh could occur in India as well, even if everything may look normal on the surface.

While speaking at the launch of academician Mujibur Rehman's book Shikwa-e-Hind former Union minister said,c"Everything may look normal in Kashmir. Everything may look normal here. We may be celebrating the victory, although of course some people believe that that victory or that success of 2024 was perhaps only marginal, perhaps a lot more needs to be done," PTI reported.

Khurshid further stated that Bangladesh's situation can also happen in our country.

"What's happening in Bangladesh can happen here... The spread in our country prevents things blowing up in the manner in which they've blown up in Bangladesh," he said.

Bangladesh has been shaken by waves of violent anti-government protests since mid-July, which led to Sheikh Hasina being compelled to resign and flee the country.



Reacting to Congress leader Salman Khurshid's statement, BJP's Shehzad Poonawalla said that this is another instance of the Congress Party putting 'Rajneeti' over "Rashtraneeti.

"The Congress Party says that it stands with the government of India as far as the issue of Bangladesh is concerned because this is not a political issue. No politics should be done on it. But leaders like Salman Khurshid try to provoke and incite the people of India, saying that whatever happened in Bangladesh, the violence that took place there can take place in India too," BJP leader said.