Salute, Axel! WARRIOR DOG died fighting terrorists in J&K, Army pays TRIBUTE

In addition the Officer Commanding, 26 Army Dog Unit and Axel`s handler also paid last respects to the fallen canine. On Saturday, the army had launched an anti-terror operation in Baramulla.

Last Updated: Jul 31, 2022, 11:22 PM IST

The Army on Sunday in a military ceremony paid homage to elite assault dog Axel who lost his life after being hit by the bullets of the terrorist during a gunfight between army and a terrorist at Wanigam Bala in Jammu and Kashmir`s Baramulla district on Saturday. "The ceremony was held at HQ 10 Sect RR Hyderbaig, Pattan and was attended by Maj. Gen. S.S. Slaria, GOC Kilo Force, Officers and ranks of 10 sect RR and reps of JKP," army said.

"Wreaths were laid by the KILO force commander, Cdr 10 sect RR, CO 29 RR and reps of JKP."

Axel was sent inside a house to monitor the movement of terrorist. The dog was killed in terrorist firing. During the encounter one terrorist was killed and three security forces personnel were injured.

