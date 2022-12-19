topStoriesenglish
SALUTE! NCP woman MLA attends winter session with newborn baby

The NCP MLA delivered a baby on September 30 and was seen addressing the media briefing.

Last Updated: Dec 19, 2022, 08:07 PM IST

SALUTE! NCP woman MLA attends winter session with newborn baby

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], December 19 (ANI): NCP MLA Saroj Ahir from Nasik district attended the Maharashtra state assembly winter session in Nagpur with her newborn baby on Monday.The NCP leader stressed the importance of attending the session and said," I am a mother and a people`s representative.

For the past two and half years due to corona pandemic, no assembly session has been held here in Nagpur. I am a mother now but to put my points and to raise questions, I have come here to get answers for my voters."Ahir`s baby is two and a half months old. The NCP MLA delivered a baby on September 30 and was seen addressing the media briefing.

The Nagpur Winter session, started today, and saw more hi-tech sessions, with a new app designed for members.

Earlier Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, speaking on the border issue with Karnataka in the Legislative Assembly on Monday, said that there should not be any politics on it now."For the first time, the Union Home Minister has mediated in the inter-state border dispute between Maharashtra and Karnataka. There should be no politics on this issue now.

We should stand together with the border residents," said Chief Minister Shinde.

(The above article is sourced from news agency ANI. Zeenews.com has made no editorial changes to the article. News agency ANI is solely responsible for the contents of the article)
 

