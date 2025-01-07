Samagra ID And Bhumi Link: A Step-by-Step Guide For Madhya Pradesh Farmers

Farmers in Madhya Pradesh are now required to link their land records (Khasra) with their Samagra ID and Aadhaar card. This initiative ensures transparency and streamlines access to government welfare schemes such as the Kisan Kalyan Yojana and simplifies future processes like crop registration.

The government, as part of its Revenue Campaign, has mandated the linking of land records with Samagra ID to update and verify revenue data. Farmers can complete this process online or by visiting their nearest CSC Center. Here is a detailed guide on how to link your Samagra ID with land records, including the documents required for the process.

Why Link Samagra ID with Land Records?

Access to Government Schemes: Ensures eligibility for welfare schemes like Kisan Kalyan Yojana.

Crop Registration Made Easy: Mandatory for upcoming crop registrations.

Streamlined Revenue Records: Aims to reduce pending and erroneous records under the Revenue Campaign.

Documents Required for Samagra ID Bhumi Link

To complete the linking process, you will need the following documents:

Samagra ID

Aadhaar Card

Land Receipt/Khasra Number

Voter ID

PAN Card (optional)

MP Ration Card

MP Land Record Documents (Patwari-certified Khasra/P-II, etc.)

How to Link Samagra ID with Land Records (Khasra)

Step 1: Visit the Samagra Portal

Open the official Samagra portal at samagra.gov.in.

Alternatively, use the direct link for the Khasra eKYC process.

Step 2: Start the eKYC Process

On the homepage, click on the "eKYC" option.

Enter your 9-digit Samagra ID and fill in the captcha code.

Click on the "Search" button to proceed.

Step 3: Verify Mobile Number

If your mobile number is already linked to your Samagra ID, it will appear on the screen.

If not, enter your mobile number and verify it using the OTP sent to your registered number.

Step 4: Provide Land Details

After mobile verification, a form will open.

When asked if you own land in Madhya Pradesh, select "Yes".

Fill in your address and Khasra number. You can add multiple land parcels if applicable.

Step 5: Link Aadhaar

Enter your Aadhaar number and complete the OTP-based authentication.

Once verified, Aadhaar-related details will appear automatically.

Step 6: Upload Supporting Documents

Upload any one document from the following:

MP Ration Card

MP Land Record Documents (Khasra, P-II, etc.)

Birth Certificate

PAN Card

Voter ID

10th Mark Sheet

Driving License

MGNREGA Job Card

Step 7: Final Submission

Review all the details entered in the form.

Click on "Proceed" to complete the process.

Benefits of Linking Samagra ID with Land Records

Eligibility for Schemes: Ensures access to subsidies and welfare programs.

Simplified Documentation: Makes land-related and agricultural processes seamless.

Accurate Revenue Records: Updates and verifies data under the Revenue Campaign.

In this article, we outlined the step-by-step process to link your Samagra ID with land records (Khasra) in Madhya Pradesh. Farmers are encouraged to complete this process at the earliest to remain eligible for government schemes and simplify their participation in agricultural programs.

Visit the official Samagra Portal today and follow these steps to secure your benefits!

(This article is part of IndiaDotCom Pvt Lt’s consumer connect initiative, a paid publication programme. IDPL claims no editorial involvement and assumes no responsibility or liability for any errors or omissions in the content of the article.)