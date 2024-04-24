Advertisement
Samajwadi Party Leader Akhilesh Yadav All Set To Contest From Kannauj Lok Sabha Seat

Samajwadi Party has nominated Akhilesh Yadav from the Kannauj parliamentary constituency for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Apr 24, 2024, 12:56 AM IST|Source: Bureau
In a big development related to Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha polls. Samajwadi Party chief and former CM Akhilesh Yadav is all set to contest from the Kannauj parliamentary constituency. The seat has been a stronghold of Samajwadi Party. According to the Zee News TV, Akhilesh Yadav will file his nomination paper on April 25.

Earlier, Akhilesh's nephew Tej Pratap Yadav was given a ticket from Kannauj seat. But now it has been declared that Akhilesh Yadav will contest from the Kannauj constituency. Reacting to the news of Akhilesh Yadav's candidature from the seat, BJP candidate and MP Subrat Pathak said that the SP leader's entry will make the polls interesting.

"Anyone can win or lose in the elections. But if he (Akhilesh Yadav) contests from Kannauj in polls, then it will be an interesting contest," said Pathak.

According to reports, Akhilesh Yadav met party cadre in Kannauj and it was reported to him that workers were not happy with Tej Pratap. Therefore, the party is likely to replace him with Akhilesh Yadav.

 

