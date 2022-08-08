NewsIndia
SAMAJWADI PARTY

Samajwadi Party leader's car hit by a truck, dragged for over 500 meters in UP's Mainpuri - Watch

The incident took place near the Bhadawar House in Mainpuri and SP functionary Devendra Singh Yadav was reportedly alone in the car at the time of the accident.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 08, 2022, 09:04 AM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: A Samajwadi Party (SP) leader's car was hit by a truck and was dragged for over 500 meters in Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri district, news agency ANI reported on Monday (August 8, 2022) citing a police official. The truck driver, who hails from UP's Itawa, has been arrested and the SP functionary, Devendra Singh Yadav, is said to be safe.

According to media reports, the incident took place near the Bhadawar House in Mainpuri on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

Yadav reportedly was alone in the car at the time of the accident.

A video of the incident, where the truck is seen dragging Yadav's Maruti Suzuki Brezza, is going viral on Twitter.

WATCH:

"Samajwadi Party leader's car was hit by the truck after which it was dragged for more than 500 meters. The truck driver from Itawa has been arrested. The investigation is underway," Mainpuri SP Kamlesh Dikshit told ANI.

