close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Surendra Nagar

Samajwadi Party MP Surendra Singh Nagar resigns from Rajya Sabha, likely to join BJP

In a huge setback for Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party, its Member of Parliament Surendra Nagar resigned from the Rajya Sabha on Friday. 

Samajwadi Party MP Surendra Singh Nagar resigns from Rajya Sabha, likely to join BJP

Lucknow: In a huge setback for Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party, its Member of Parliament Surendra Nagar resigned from the Rajya Sabha on Friday. 

Nagar is expected to join the BJP in the days to come.

This development came barely a fortnight after the Samajwadi Party lost a parliamentarian to BJP - Neeraj Shekhar.

Shekhar, who is the son of late Prime Minister Chandra Shekhar, had recently quit Rajya Sabha to join the BJP.

Nagar - a prominent Gujjar leader from western UP - gave his resignation to Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu and it has been accepted.

 

Live TV

After tendering his resignation, Nagar met senior BJP leaders in Parliament, which triggered speculations that he will soon join the saffron party and may be re-elected to the Upper House on its ticket.

Nagar was reportedly upset with the functioning of his party for quite some time. He was also not present during the voting on Triple Talaq and UAPA bill in Rajya Sabha. 

Apart from Neeraj Shekhar and Surendra Nagar, Congress MP Sanjay Sinh has also resigned from the Rajya Sabha to join the BJP. 

All three are likely to be returned to the Rajya Sabha from UP.

Tags:
Surendra NagarSamajwadi PartyParliamentBJPRajya Sabha
Next
Story

Income Tax Department conducts search across 40 locations of prominent real estate firm in Mumbai, Pune

Must Watch

PT2M10S

Deshhit: Know top 20 deshhit news of today