DIMPLE YADAV

Samajwadi Party names Dimple Yadav as its candidate for Mainpuri bypoll

SP leader and former Uttar Pradesh CM Mulayam Singh Yadav passed away at the age of 82 on October 10 in the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram. 

Edited By:  Arun Kumar Chaubey|Last Updated: Nov 10, 2022, 01:12 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Samajwadi Party on Thursday announced the name of Dimple Yadav as its candidate for the Mainpuri parliamentary seat
  • The Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat fell vacant after the demise of party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav
  • The bypoll on the Mainpuri parliamentary seat will be held on December 5

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party on Thursday announced the name of Dimple Yadav as its candidate for the Mainpuri parliamentary seat, which fell vacant after the demise of party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav. The bypoll on the seat will be held on December 5.

"The party declares Dimple Yadav as party candidate of Mainpuri bypoll," Samajwadi Party said on its official Twitter handle.

Thousands descended to pay their last respects to their "Netaji", as he was fondly called.

Mulayam Singh Yadav had also served as the defence minister. 

