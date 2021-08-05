Samajwadi Party to protest against fuel hike, will launch 'cycle yatra' across Uttar Pradesh today

New Delhi: The Samajwadi Party is all set to launch a 'Cycle Yatra' in all districts of Uttar Pradesh today (August 5, 2021) to highlight the issue of the price hike. "On directions of the party president Akhilesh Yadav, SP will take out Samajwadi Cycle Yatra at the tehsil level in all the districts on August 5 on the birth anniversary of party leader Janeshwar Mishra. This yatra will cover 5 to 10 kilometres," said Rajendra Chaudhary, Samajwadi Party chief spokesperson.

Additionally, the Samajwadi Party on its official Twitter handle said its chief Akhilesh Yadav will also lead the protest in Lucknow. The protest will take place against price rise, unemployment, farm laws, crime and jail to SP leader Azam Khan.

"The yatra will highlight issues like unemployment, price rise, corruption, police atrocities, exploitation of women, youths, farmers and anti-democratic attitude of the BJP government in the state," Chaudhary added.

Meanwhile, the yatra will be flagged off by former Samajwadi Party MP from Kannauj and Akhilesh's wife Dimple Yadav and it will cover nearly 6.5 km distance via Loreto Convent crossing, Jiamau, 1090 crossing, Jai Prakash Narain International Centre and Dayal crossing.

Chaudhary also took a jibe at the BJP government in office and said that they are about to complete five years but have not been able to bring about any development in the state of Uttar Pradesh.

Live TV