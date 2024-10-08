Samalkha Assembly election result 2024 Live: Winner and Loser Candidate List

Samalkha, Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: The current Haryana legislative Assembly will end on November 3, 2024. The state is all set to elect 90 members for its Legislative Assembly. Haryana voted in a single phase and the voting was conducted on October 5. As per the Election Commission of India (ECI), the result is to be declared today. In the October 2019 Assembly elections, the state government was formed by the coalition of Bharatiya Janata Party and Jannayak Janata Party with Manohar Lal Khattar as the Chief Minister.

Samalkha is one of the assembly constituencies in Haryana. Samalkha comes under Panipat district of Haryana state. Samalkha Assembly Constituency went to polls in October this year.. The voting took place in a single phase. In the 2024 Haryana Assembly Elections, the total percentage of voters in Samalkha Constituency was recorded at 73.1 percent. The results of the Assembly elections 2024 in theSamalkha constituency will be announced on October 8.

List Of Samalkha Constituency Candidates:

Manmohan Bhadana is on the field from Bharatiya Janata Party. Dharam Singh Chhoker is from Congress, Bittu Pahalwan is the AAP candidate from Samalkha and Rajesh Jattipur is the fighting candidate from INLD-BSP. While JJP-ASPhas no candidate on this seat.

In 2019, Dharam Singh Chhoker of theIndian National Congress won the seat by defeating Shashi Kant Kaushik of the Bharatiya Janata Party with a lead margin of 14,942 votes. In 2014, Ravinder Machhrouli from (IND) won in Samalkha Assembly Elections, leading with 20,373 votes. In 2009, Dharm Singh from Haryana Janhit Congress won with the lead of 13,451 votes.

It will be interesting to know who is the winner from the Samalkha assembly seat. With counting of votes in progress, stay tuned with us for latest updates on Haryana Election Results 2014.