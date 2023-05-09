Samaresh Majumdar, Sahitya Akademi Award Winner, Dies At 79; PM Modi, CM Mamata Banerjee Condole Demise

KOLKATA: Noted Bengali litterateur and Sahitya Akademi Award winner Samaresh Majumdar passed away on Monday at the age of 79 at a hospital in Kolkata. Majumdar was suffering from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), and was undergoing treatment at the hospital for over a month, PTI reported.

"Majumdar has been suffering from COPD for more than 12 years. He has been under our treatment for over a month. His health has deteriorated recently and was on ventilator. He died at around 5.45 PM," a Sahitya Akademi official told PTI.

While Majumdar is best known for portraying the Naxalaite period of the 1970s in his novels, however, his works also left an impression on youngsters through the character of detective 'Arjun'. He has also written several short stories and travelogues.

PM Modi Condoles Demise of Samaresh Majumdar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed anguish over the death of renowned Bengali author Samaresh Majumdar, saying that he will be remembered for his contribution to "Bengali literature".

PM Modi said the departed author's work captured different aspects of the society and culture of West Bengal. "Shri Samaresh Majumdar will be remembered for his contribution to Bengali literature. His works capture different aspects of the society and culture of West Bengal. My condolences to his family. Om Shanti," PM Modi tweeted.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also expressed grief on the death of the Bengali author, calling it an "irreparable loss to the literary world". Majumdar is also known for 'Uttoradhikar', 'Kaalpurush', 'Satkahan', and 'Adventures of Detective Arjun'. The writer-poet has innumerable accolades under his belt, including Sahitya Akademi Award which he won for 'Kalbela' in 1984.

Apart from this, he has been conferred the Anand Award and Bankim Award. In 2018, the West Bengal government honoured him with the 'Banga Bibhushan' award.