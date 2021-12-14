Samarth Community - Reinventing life for elderly in India

With more than 10% of population now comprising seniors, India is staring at a new challenge: ensuring quality of life for our elderly – not just from a physical standpoint which means upgrading healthcare, ensuring safety, access to services etc. but also from a social, emotional perspective. The pandemic which has been particularly tough on the elderly, has further increased the intensity and immediacy of the challenge, exposing an even bigger gap between the need and what exists. Recent surveys and trends indicate a growing number of seniors in cities living independently as a result of systemic socio-economic changes, and the sense of isolation and helplessness among seniors is widespread.

After nearly two years of lockdowns, containments, isolation, and trauma, the pandemic still continues, threatening to raise its head every time we feel the situation is getting back to normal. So are seniors consigned to lead a life of constant fear, isolation and helplessness or is there a way for them to reinvent and reimagine life in a world where pandemic is a given?

Samarth (which means ‘capable’ in Hindi) is an initiative which is working to provide an answer.

A support system for every elderly in India

Launched in 2016 by graduates of IIT, IIM, Cambridge and MIT, Manipal etc., Samarth Eldercare was inspired by the founders’ own need to care for their parents. According to Founder Asheesh Gupta, who worked with McKinsey & Company as a consultant before turning entrepreneur, “We were struck by how little organized effort and attention had gone towards meeting their needs and expectations. Four of us decided to put together our experience from strategy consulting, media, operations, technology and service with leading global organizations to solve this problem in our country at scale.”

“We have covered some distance over the last 5 years and today nurture and support the largest community of urban elderly in India. Samarth has built national reach, service platforms and product offerings blending touch and technology to serve this community in every part of the country,” says Gaurav Agarwal, a former Banker with Citi and Stanchart and co-founder and COO of Samarth. With more than 30,000 members across the nation, Samarth’s community currently spans over 100 cities.

Members get to join tens of thousands of fellow senior citizens, who do not want age to come in the way of pursuing a positive, healthy, fulfilling and independent lifestyle. They are able to avail special privileges and offers, save on health and other expenses, get access to insights, expert advice on topics such as health, wellness, money matters, tax and legal issues, nutrition etc., get to interact with like-minded people, pursue common interests and continue to make a difference to the world around them with volunteering and silver jobs. Membership to thiscommunity is open to men and women who are Fifty years or more. One can join for free, or subscribe to a plan with more benefits, starting as little as Rs. 100 per month. A member helpline makes life easy and convenient with personalised services with the advanced plan.

The healthcare plan launched by Samarth also help the elderly manage their medical costs substantially on everything from medicines to consultation, hospitalisation, lab tests, physio, dental, eye treatments etc. Details of the community can be requested by A simple message to Samarth’s whatsapp number 8700 677 878.

Getting more out of life in silver years

During the second Covid-19 wave, Samarth had set up Covid care centres with oxygen in multiple locations and made facilities available to elderly members. Asheesh Gupta says, “It is hard to say what third wave may look like, but we are trying to be proactive about it, ensuring that all our members are aware of the risks, are prepared with critical needs, and we are ready to assist them should the situation become critical again. We want them to be able to live life fully even in a world with pandemic.”

He added that the Covid pandemic hit the seniors really hard. Firstly, they were, and continue to be the most vulnerable in terms of infection and mortality. Two, the lockdowns and restrictions really led to a very strong sense of isolation for many whose contact with others dwindled, and three, the restrictions on mobility and travel made it difficult for family members to visit them.

"The role and services of Samarth really came to fore in these times and we became extended hands of the children in caring for their parents all over India. Indians in 20 countries use our assistance to support their parents in India. Thousands of seniors reached out to us for support. We have helped overcome isolation and lack of mobility with our online live sessions, whatsapp channel, newsletters, daily videos, etc. Several leading global and Indian companies have also partnered with us to extend support for parent care to their employees," he added.

Knowing that the community stands with them in their hour of need is reassuring for the members and plays a very vital role in restoring confidence among seniors for continuing to live and enjoy life at their own terms.

