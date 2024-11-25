Sambhal Mosque Violence: Yogi In Action; Entry Of Outsiders, Sale Of Gravel Banned | 10 Points

Sambhal violence: Three people were and several others, including 24 police and administrative personnels were injured in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal district on Sunday. The situation near the Mughal-era Mosque area escalated out of control amid the court-ordered archeological survey with cases of arson and stone pelting reported across region. The police employed tear gas and batons to break up the crowd.

Tensions flared in Sambhal on Sunday during a court-mandated survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid. Violent clashes broke out between locals and the police. The mosque is the subject of a legal dispute, with claims it was built over a Hindu temple called Harihar temple.

"Miscreants opened fire, injuring the PRO of the SP in the leg," said Moradabad Divisional Commissioner Aunjaneya Kumar Singh. "A police circle officer was hit by pellets, and 15-20 security personnel were injured in the violence," he added. A constable sustained a severe head injury, and the deputy collector fractured his leg, he noted.

The Sambhal District Magistrate has issued a directive barring outsiders, social organisations, and public representatives from entering the district without official permission.

Internet services in Sambhal tehsil have been suspended for 24 hours. The district administration has also declared November 25 as a holiday for students up to Class 12.

Images circulating on social media depicted protesters hurling stones at police from rooftops and in front of the Shahi Jama Masjid. One image showed a lane littered with slippers, bricks, and stones. Another video, allegedly from the scene, captured police in riot gear firing shots down a lane, with flames rising and thick smoke billowing in the background.

Three dead have been identified as Naeem, Bilal and Nauman, police official said.

Moradabad Divisional Commissioner addressed reports of videos circulating online claiming police opened fire. Denying the allegations, he stated, "Police used pellet guns. No lethal weapons were deployed. So far, 21 people have been detained, and various weapons have been seized from them." He added that multiple shell casings of different bores were recovered from the scene of the firing.