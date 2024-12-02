The Jama Masjid of Sambhal has been at the center of controversy, with claims suggesting that it was once a Hindu temple. Following a court order, a survey was conducted, which resulted in violent opposition.

However, as more evidence comes to light, the claims about the mosque’s previous status as a temple are gaining traction. The latest discovery involves references to a "Hari Mandir" (temple) in historical documents, and even mentions in Sikh religious texts. In today's episode of DNA, Zee News decodes these discoveries.

Historical Documents Pointing to a Temple

The claim that Sambhal's Jama Masjid was originally a Hindu temple has been supported by several historical sources. Key among them are:

1. Babar Nama: This Persian text, attributed to the Mughal emperor Babur, contains references to a temple at the site.

2. Ain-i-Akbari: This detailed account of Emperor Akbar's administration also mentions the presence of a temple at the same location.

3. Ancient Maps: Historical maps of the region show the existence of a "Hari Mandir" in the same area where the Jama Masjid stands today.

4. Archaeological Finds: Inside the Jama Masjid, remnants of a temple have been discovered, lending further weight to the claims.

Sikh Religious Texts Mention a Temple in Sambhal

A significant new piece of evidence comes from Sikh religious scriptures. The Dasam Granth, a sacred text of the Sikh faith compiled by Guru Gobind Singh, contains a prophecy that may further support the temple theory.

According to the Dasam Granth, in the Kalyug (the current era according to Hindu cosmology), the Kalki Avatar (the final incarnation of Lord Vishnu) is foretold to appear at the Hari Mandir in Sambhal.

With these multiple lines of evidence now emerging, it remains to be seen how this information will be handled in the court of law. The ongoing controversy regarding whether the site should be recognized as a temple or a mosque is likely to continue, but historical and religious documents are making a strong case for the temple’s existence.