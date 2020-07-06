हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Coronavirus

Sambit Patra donates plasma after recovering from coronavirus

Sambit Patra donates plasma after recovering from coronavirus
Photo: Twitter/@sambitswaraj

New Delhi: BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra on Monday (July 6, 2020) donated plasma after recovering from COVID-19.

Patra took to Twitter to announce the news and said, "Donated Plasma today after blessings of Sh JP Nadda Ji. PM Sh Narendra Modi Ji has given us the Mantra of “SevaBhaw” I urge all those who are fit & have recovered from COVID pls come forward to donate ur Plasma. This act of yours can SAVE one LIFE."

The BJP spokesperson had contracted COVID-19 a few weeks back and was reportedly hospitalised for some days at a private facility in Gurgaon.

Plasma therapy aims at transfusing plasma (a component of blood) containing antibodies donated by a recovered COVID-19 patient to the serious coronavirus patients. 

Earlier on Thursday (July 2, 2020), Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had urged the COVID-19 recovered patients to donate plasma as the national capital began Plasma bank. 

CM Kejriwal said that those who are eligible and willing to donate plasma can get in touch with the team and further get the confirmation of their eligibility to donate.

