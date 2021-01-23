हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Bird flu

Samples of 10 dead birds test positive for avian flu - first case of bird flu in Gujarat

This is the first case in Gujarat where poultry birds have tested positive for the infection, an official from the state animal husbandry department said. Earlier, samples of some wild birds had tested positive for the flu in few districts of the state.

Samples of 10 dead birds test positive for avian flu - first case of bird flu in Gujarat
File Photo

Gandhinagar: Samples of 10 dead poultry birds from Dolasa village in Gujarat's Gir Somnath district have tested positive for avian influenza, officials said on Saturday (January 23).

This is the first case in Gujarat where poultry birds have tested positive for the infection, an official from the state animal husbandry department said.

Earlier, samples of some wild birds had tested positive for the flu in few districts of the state.

"Ten samples of poultry birds (chicken) tested positive for avian influenza, following which 220 birds in three backyard farms in the village were culled," deputy director of animal husbandry at Gir Somnath, DM Parmar, said.

The district collector issued a notification restricting activities in one km radius of the site from where the carcasses of infected birds were recovered.

Local authorities restricted the movement of poultry products from the affected area as one of the measures to contain the spread of the infection.

Other districts of Gujarat that have reported confirmed bird flu cases are Junagadh, Valsad, Surat, and Vadodara. In these districts, samples of wild birds had tested positive for avian influenza.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Bird fluAvian influenzaCulling of poultry birdsGujarat
Next
Story

Lalu Prasad's health deteriorates, RJD chief to be airlifted to AIIMS-Delhi from Ranchi today
  • 1,06,39,684Confirmed
  • 1,53,184Deaths

Full coverage

  • 9,23,13,199Confirmed
  • 19,77,893Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT28M38S

PM: Assam is moving forward on the path of 'peace and progress'