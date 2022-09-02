SAMS Odisha +2 Second merit list: The Directorate of Higher Education, Odisha (Student Academic Management System, SAMS) will release the second admission list for plus two board examinations today on thge official website samsodisha.gov.in. Candidates will be alble to check the i.e second admission list at the official SAMS website following the simple steps given below-

SAMS Odishan+2 Second Selection Merit List 2022: Steps to Download

Visit the official website- samsodisha.gov.in. On the homepage, click on the SAMS Odisha Plus 2 Second Selection Merit List link Enter login details such as application number, password, date of birth etc. Submit and your SAMS Odisha Plus 2 Second Merit list will apppear on the screen. Check the list and download for future reference.

The admission process for the students selected in the second list will be commenced on September 5 and will be concluded by September 7 (6 pm). The spot selection round will be conducted September 13. As per reports, a total of 1.56 lakh students have applied through SAMS after the process for admission into the Plus II courses.