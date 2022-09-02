NewsIndia
SAMS SECOND LIST

SAMS Odisha +2 Second merit list 2022 releasing TODAY at samsodisha.gov.in, here's how to download

SAMS Odishan +2 Second Selection Merit List 2022 will be soon available on the official website - samsodisha.gov.in, scroll down for details

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 02, 2022, 02:00 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

SAMS Odisha +2 Second merit list 2022 releasing TODAY at samsodisha.gov.in, here's how to download

SAMS Odisha +2 Second merit list: The Directorate of Higher Education, Odisha (Student Academic Management System, SAMS) will release the second admission list for plus two board examinations today on thge official website samsodisha.gov.in. Candidates will be alble to check the i.e second admission list at the official SAMS website following the simple steps given below-

SAMS Odishan+2 Second Selection Merit List 2022: Steps to Download

  1. Visit the official website- samsodisha.gov.in.
  2. On the homepage, click on the SAMS Odisha Plus 2 Second Selection Merit List link
  3. Enter login details such as application number, password, date of birth etc.
  4. Submit and your  SAMS Odisha Plus 2 Second Merit list will apppear on the screen.
  5. Check the list and download for future reference.

ALSO READ- AAI Recruitment 2022: Apply for Assistant posts, direct link here

The admission process for the students selected in the second list will be commenced on September 5 and will be concluded by September 7  (6 pm). The spot selection round will be conducted September 13. As per reports, a total of 1.56 lakh students have applied through SAMS after the process for admission into the Plus II courses.

Live Tv

SAMS second listOdishaSecond Merit ListOdisha plus 2 merit listsamsodisha.gov.in

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Will run madrasas but not willing to show documents?
DNA Video
DNA: Twitter’s new Edit Tweet feature
DNA Video
DNA: Why the youth are running away from responsibilities?
DNA Video
DNA: UN report on condition of Uyghur Muslims in China
DNA Video
DNA: Resignations on Moral Rights are outdated now!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Is common man's life, the cheapest thing in the country?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 1, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: A helmet that is complete air purifier!
DNA Video
DNA: Rebellious attitude of PoK against Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: How did Gorbachev become a Western hero?