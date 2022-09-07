NewsIndia
SAMS Odisha +2 second round seat allotment result RELEASED on samsodisha.gov.in- Here’s how to download

SAMS Odisha +2 seat allotment result 2022 for round 2 released today, September 7, 2022, scroll down for more details.

Sep 07, 2022

SAMS Odisha +2 seat allotment result 2022: The Department of Higher Education (DHE) Odisha announced the Student Academic Management System (SAMS) Odisha Plus Two 2022 seat allotment result for the second round today, September 7, 2022. Odisha plus two round 2 selection list will be issued on the official website- samsodisha.gov.in by 3 pm. The candidates' registration number and password are required to view and download the Odisha Plus 2 round 2 seat allocation results.

The candidates who made the SAMS Odisha Plus 2 merit list shortlist can apply for admission between September 8 and September 10, 2022. The Class 10 Board mark sheet, passing certificate, school departure certificate, character certificate, migration certificate (if any), reservation certificate (if any), and recent passport-sized photograph were required of the students at the time of the admission procedure.
 
SAMS Odisha Plus 2 Second Merit List 2022: Here’s how to check

  • Go to the official website – samsodisha.gov.in.
  • On the homepage, click on the "School and Mass Education - Higher Secondary School(+2)" link.
  • Now click on the link that reads, “Second Selection Merit List”.
  • Enter the required credentials like- registration number and password.
  • The SAMS Odisha Plus 2 second merit list will appear on the screen.
  • Download it and take a printout for future reference.

Candidates who have been shortlisted must choose at least five institutions where they would like to continue their education. Students will be assigned to an institute for admission based on their preferences and position on the merit list. On September 15, 2022, the SAMS Odisha Plus Two spot selection merit list for available seats will be made public.

 

