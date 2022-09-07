SAMS Odisha +3 Merit List 2022: Department of Higher Education, DHE Odisha released SAMS Odisha +3 Merit List 2022 today, on September 7, 2022. On the official website, samsodisha.gov.in, applicants for SAMS Odisha Plus 3 admissions will be able to view the round 1 merit and selection list. According to a site update, the SAMS Odisha +3 Merit List 2022 PDF and download link is made accessible now.

SAMS Odisha +3 Merit List 2022: Date and Time

Event Details SAMS Odisha Plus 3 Merit List for Round 1 September 7, 2022 (Today) Plus 3 merit list time 2 2:00 PM Official website samsodisha.gov.in Admission and online data updation of admitted students in First Selection September 7 to 11, 2022

SAMS Odisha +3 Merit List 2022: Here's how to check

Step 1. Go to the official website of SAMS Odisha

Step 2. Click on the second merit list link on the homepage

Step 3. The SAMS Odisha +3 Admissions Second Merit List will appear on the page

Step 4. Save the document for further use

Please inform the students that being placed on the SAMS Odisha +3 Merit List is not the last step in the admissions process. Everyone will then need to update the same information and continue with the primary application process with their universities.