SAMS Odisha 2022: Higher Education Department, DHE Odisha will be releasing the SAMS Odisha 2022 Plus 3 admission forms today, on August 11, 2022. The official notice states that the common application form will be accessible online starting on August 11. As soon as the forms are made available, applicants can complete them online at www.samsodisha.gov.in. The application window will close on August 25 in order to start the seat assignment procedure, so candidates must submit their applications by then.

This time, it's expected that there would be multiple rounds for SAMS Odisha Plus 3 admissions. Candidates will be given a seat in each round according to the results that are announced. Anyone who doesn't get a seat should not be concerned; they can always apply for the following round. ALSO READ: Nagpur University Exams cancelled due to heavy rains, check new dates on nagpuruniversity.ac.in

SAMS Odisha Plus 3 Admissions 2022: How to apply

Students must visit the official website for Odisha +3 admissions - samsodisha.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the 'Plus 3 admissions tab' and then a new page would open.

A link would appear by clicking on which you can apply online.

Fill out the application form, upload the important documents and pay the fees.

Your SAMS Odisha +3 form will be completed.

Submit it and print a copy for future references.

Candidates are advised that the direct link to access the SAMS Odisha Plus 3 Admission forms will be provided here as soon as they are available. On August 31, 2022, the seat allocation results will be made public, and applicants will then need to move through with the admissions procedure. Candidates are advised to keep check on the official website for more information.



