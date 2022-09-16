SAMS Odisha +3 Second Merit List releasing TODAY at 2 PM on samsodisha.gov.in- Here’s how to download

SAMS Odisha Merit List 2022: Student Academic Management System, SAMS Odisha would be releasing the Second Selection Merit List for the +3 or Degree admissions today, September 15, 2022. The SAMS Odisha +3 Merit List will be made available online starting at 2 pm, according to the most recent update. Students can check the same online by clicking the link to samsodisha.gov.in provided below. The SAMS centralized allotment method is used for admission to 1023 colleges in Odisha. On the website, 2.53 lakh applicants have enrolled for the +3 admissions. The second selection list would be issued today after the first list was previously made public.

The official website allows students who have been assigned seats to download their allotment letter and make their final pick. In accordance with the same, students must visit the e-Space of the chosen HEIs to complete the admission formalities. The admissions procedure, as well as document verification, must be completed by 3 p.m. tomorrow.

SAMS Odisha +3 Merit List 2022: Here’s how to download

Visit the website – samsodisha.gov.in

After that click on Higher Education Degree +3

Then click on the second selection merit list

Enter the details asked to

The result will appear on the screen

Download and keep a copy

It's important to note that only individuals who completed the CAF during Phase 1 of the application procedure for +3 admissions are qualified to complete the SPOT admissions application. SAMS Odisha will publish the SPOT admissions, Merit List, on September 28, 2022.